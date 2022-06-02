HYCON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $87,147.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $326,040.07 and $87,147.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044167 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.