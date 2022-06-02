Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0003

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $10,354.35 and approximately $33.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 893.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,007.80 or 0.46906456 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00448581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,329.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars.

