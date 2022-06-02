IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.03 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

