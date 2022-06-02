IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as low as C$13.00. IBI Group shares last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 22,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$419.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.