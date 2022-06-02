ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $2.87. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.64.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

