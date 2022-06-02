IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.96. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $179.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

