Idle Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Idle has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $6,359.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00977486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 782.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00457628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,143,116 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

