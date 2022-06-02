Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.02. Immatics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 5,168 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

