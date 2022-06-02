ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 291,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth $207,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,367. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.50.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

