Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN stock opened at 30.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is 34.74 and its 200 day moving average is 65.35.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.