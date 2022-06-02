Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $277,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,174,000 after purchasing an additional 141,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

