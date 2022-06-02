Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,807 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.09 and a 200-day moving average of $521.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

