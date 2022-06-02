Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Down 3.4%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.44. Approximately 16,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,333,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
