Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Down 3.4%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.44. Approximately 16,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,333,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

