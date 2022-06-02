Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of INGR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 353,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

