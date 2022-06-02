Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 1,252.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period.

