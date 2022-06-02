InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.11 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
