InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.11 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

