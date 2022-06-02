Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,436.

Shares of NEO opened at C$13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.76.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

