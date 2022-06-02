Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,436.
Shares of NEO opened at C$13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.76.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Read More
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.