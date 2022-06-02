Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 10,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,055.67).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLT shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

