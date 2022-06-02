Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires 33,900 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$301,482.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,482.87.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80.

On Thursday, March 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,709,088.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.29 million and a P/E ratio of 71.46.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7254487 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

