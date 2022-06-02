Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $13,419.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $654,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Russell Smethwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Edward Russell Smethwick sold 442 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $14,130.74.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

