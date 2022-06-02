Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ARQT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 286,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,537. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
