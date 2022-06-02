Insider Selling: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) Senior Officer Sells 48,600 Shares of Stock

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Reuben Halevi sold 48,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$65,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at C$611,634.24.

BABY stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$121.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

