Insider Selling: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) Senior Officer Sells 48,600 Shares of Stock

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Reuben Halevi sold 48,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$65,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at C$611,634.24.
BABY stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$121.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.
Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.