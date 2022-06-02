Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Sells 4,838,710 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $351.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.25.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
