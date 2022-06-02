Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00.
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
