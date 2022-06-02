Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

