Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$369,933.79 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,709,563.74.

Shares of PEY opened at C$15.69 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.