Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$369,933.79 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,709,563.74.
Shares of PEY opened at C$15.69 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
