Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Inspired Entertainment worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,482. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

