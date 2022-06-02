Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

INTA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

