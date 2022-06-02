Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 412,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

