International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 11,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

