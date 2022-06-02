Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $130.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.15 or 0.00027280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,243.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,400.04 or 0.44865018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00453103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,045.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,219,842 coins and its circulating supply is 234,176,555 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

