inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on INTT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
