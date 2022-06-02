Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

In related news, Director Michele Klein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Intevac by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

