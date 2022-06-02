Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,141 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.4% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

ISRG stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,165. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

