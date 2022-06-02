InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.21

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 16703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,711,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

