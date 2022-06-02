Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Gap Up to $22.65

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $23.34. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 7,360 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

