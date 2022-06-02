Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.53

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 137919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

