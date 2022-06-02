Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.89. 61,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

