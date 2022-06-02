Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Boosted by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $164.71. 2,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.