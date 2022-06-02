Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

