Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.