Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,741,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,336,000 after purchasing an additional 899,703 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

