Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

