IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.38. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. 18,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $239.62. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

