IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.75% of IQVIA worth $403,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 283.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

IQV stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

