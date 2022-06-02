IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

