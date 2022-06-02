iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

