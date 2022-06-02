iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.28 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.