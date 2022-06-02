iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 77,177 shares.The stock last traded at $101.42 and had previously closed at $101.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

