iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

