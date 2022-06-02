iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,295,000.

